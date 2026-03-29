Head to Head Analysis: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 165.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $829.47 million 7.62 $411.54 million $1.16 14.69 DigitalBridge Group $374.45 million 7.51 $141.87 million $0.45 34.17

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalBridge Group. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 22.32% 8.16% 0.91% DigitalBridge Group N/A 5.51% 2.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 DigitalBridge Group 1 7 1 0 2.00

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than DigitalBridge Group.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats DigitalBridge Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

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