RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 374.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.95 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.