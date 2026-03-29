Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Shares Down 31.1% – Here’s What Happened

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 31.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.2909 and last traded at $21.3220. 9,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 812% from the average session volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske downgraded Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

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The Qt Group Oyj is a Finland-based software company specializing in the development and licensing of the Qt application development framework. Qt provides a comprehensive set of libraries, tools and modules that enable developers to build cross-platform applications for desktop, mobile and embedded systems. The framework supports multiple programming languages, including C++ and QML, and delivers a unified API that simplifies deployment across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android.

In addition to its core framework, the company offers an integrated development environment (Qt Creator), a design tool (Qt Design Studio) and a portfolio of commercial add-ons such as real-time 3D modules, multimedia components and connectivity libraries.

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