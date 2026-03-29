aPriori (APR) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

aPriori (APR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. aPriori has a total market capitalization of $33.52 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aPriori has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One aPriori token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,657.64 or 0.99891241 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aPriori

aPriori launched on October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,937,500 tokens. The official website for aPriori is apr.io. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori.

aPriori Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.15572299 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $4,117,563.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aPriori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aPriori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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