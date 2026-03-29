Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

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Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.16 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

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Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

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