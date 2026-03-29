Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 726.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 120,109 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term risk: repeated “stream‑flation” could push price‑sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad‑supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream‑flation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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