Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Beldex has a market cap of $608.74 million and $14.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.86 or 0.02998437 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,812,729 coins and its circulating supply is 7,606,512,729 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps. Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Medium, GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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