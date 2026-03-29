Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 62,280 Global Industrial Company $GIC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $5,329,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 164.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Global Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $31.04 on Friday. Global Industrial Company has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.86 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Global Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC) is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

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