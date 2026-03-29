Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,620,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,859,000 after purchasing an additional 209,640 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,569,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after buying an additional 1,298,316 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.