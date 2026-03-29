PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) versus Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Financial Survey

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 19.27% 18.09% 10.52% PTC 28.86% 24.63% 14.11%

Risk and Volatility

Dassault Systemes has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dassault Systemes and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 0 3 0 1 2.50 PTC 1 5 11 0 2.59

PTC has a consensus target price of $182.08, suggesting a potential upside of 32.31%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systemes and PTC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $7.05 billion 3.63 $1.35 billion $1.01 18.89 PTC $2.74 billion 5.98 $734.00 million $6.85 20.09

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than PTC. Dassault Systemes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PTC beats Dassault Systemes on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systemes

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Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About PTC

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PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

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