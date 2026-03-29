ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,331 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 26th total of 15,924 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ImmuCell by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded ImmuCell from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ImmuCell Stock Down 0.2%

ICCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,419. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. ImmuCell has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.60.

ImmuCell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company’s flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

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