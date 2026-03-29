KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 124,077 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 26th total of 84,667 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 8,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 60,267 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,328.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period.

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KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 104,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,995. The company has a market cap of $203.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

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