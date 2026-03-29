OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM) Short Interest Update

OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,416 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 26th total of 31,499 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneAscent International Equity ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 1,326.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 178,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.
OneAscent International Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA OAIM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 23,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,129. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $267.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.
OneAscent International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
OneAscent International Equity ETF Company Profile
The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.