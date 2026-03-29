OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM) Short Interest Update

OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,416 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 26th total of 31,499 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneAscent International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 1,326.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 178,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get OneAscent International Equity ETF alerts:

OneAscent International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OAIM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 23,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,129. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $267.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

OneAscent International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.