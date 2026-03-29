Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Decreases By 32.0%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,711,463 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the February 26th total of 5,455,355 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,049,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

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iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $67.86. 19,097,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,891,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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