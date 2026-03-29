SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,093 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the February 26th total of 12,001 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INKM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

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SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INKM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 3,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.54.

About SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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