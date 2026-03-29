Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,120,503 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 2,801,804 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,847,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. 914,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $159.42. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

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Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus raised Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OC

About Owens Corning

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Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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