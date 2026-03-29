Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Up 45.7% in March

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,230,732 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the February 26th total of 844,783 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enersys Price Performance

ENS traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,137. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.63 and a 200 day moving average of $146.62. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

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Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Enersys

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enersys by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enersys by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enersys by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enersys in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enersys

Enersys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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