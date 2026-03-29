First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Short Interest Down 31.0% in March

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 109,209 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the February 26th total of 158,351 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
FSMB stock remained flat at $19.92 on Friday. 183,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,155. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.
First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF
About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation. FSMB was launched on Nov 1, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
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