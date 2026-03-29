Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Decreases By 30.2%

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,566,618 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 26th total of 10,843,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,580,167 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 14,064,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,642,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $94.28.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,717,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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