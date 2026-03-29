Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,569 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 26th total of 45,376 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FURY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 235,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,982. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

View Our Latest Report on Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality gold projects in Canada. The company employs modern exploration techniques, including detailed geological modeling and systematic drilling programs, to define and expand mineral resources in established mining districts.

Fury Gold Mines’ flagship asset is the Eau Claire gold project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec.

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