Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH) Short Interest Up 47.7% in March

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,629 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 26th total of 4,488 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,065,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,434,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 79.45% of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

About Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Free Report)

The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated investment-grade. FCSH was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

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