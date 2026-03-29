Head-To-Head Analysis: OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OLB Group and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLB Group -92.68% -208.53% -71.73% Treasure Global -889.11% -53.23% -43.14%

Volatility and Risk

OLB Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLB Group $12.84 million 0.47 -$11.23 million ($3.56) -0.15 Treasure Global $2.33 million 2.83 -$23.38 million ($389.47) -0.01

This table compares OLB Group and Treasure Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OLB Group has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treasure Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Treasure Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OLB Group and Treasure Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLB Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Treasure Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

OLB Group beats Treasure Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLB Group

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The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

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