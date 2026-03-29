Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,055 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 26th total of 82,219 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixte Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Up 4.4%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lixte Biotechnology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.09. 61,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

About Lixte Biotechnology

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Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s research centers on selectively targeting key enzymes and pathways involved in DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation, with the goal of creating novel oncology drugs that improve patient outcomes with manageable safety profiles.

Lixte’s lead programs include selective inhibitors of cell cycle checkpoints and related targets, designed to potentiate the effects of standard-of-care chemotherapies and overcome resistance mechanisms.

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