MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 332,123 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 26th total of 489,206 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Bank boosted its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 109,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,264. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

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