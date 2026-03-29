Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,962 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the February 26th total of 17,471 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

LVLU stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 38,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $32.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 171,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,275 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, Inc is a publicly traded e-commerce apparel retailer that specializes in women’s fashion. Headquartered in Chico, California, the company operates under the “Lulus” brand, offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the trends and needs of a diverse female audience. Since completing its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LVLU, Lulu’s has focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer business model and enhancing its online platform to drive global reach.

The company’s core product portfolio includes dresses, tops, denim, swimwear, jumpsuits and outerwear, complemented by a range of shoes, jewelry and handbags.

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