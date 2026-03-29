Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,962 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the February 26th total of 17,471 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 171,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,275 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, Inc is a publicly traded e-commerce apparel retailer that specializes in women’s fashion. Headquartered in Chico, California, the company operates under the “Lulus” brand, offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the trends and needs of a diverse female audience. Since completing its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LVLU, Lulu’s has focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer business model and enhancing its online platform to drive global reach.
The company’s core product portfolio includes dresses, tops, denim, swimwear, jumpsuits and outerwear, complemented by a range of shoes, jewelry and handbags.
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