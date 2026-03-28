Short Interest in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI) Drops By 43.0%

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,785 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 26th total of 141,676 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of WCMI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. 374,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,386. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $838.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust WCM International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

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