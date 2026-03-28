Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Short Interest Down 54.0% in March

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 270,531 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 26th total of 588,054 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 1,062,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,497,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,828 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,789,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,406 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,263,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,051 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,440,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,913,000 after purchasing an additional 187,912 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,141,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 455,065 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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