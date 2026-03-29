First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,633 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 26th total of 14,997 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ FAD traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $155.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.45. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $113.03 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.15.

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First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,323.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by employing the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to rank the stocks from the three component indices that comprise the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index, which are the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index, the S&P MidCap 400/Citigroup Growth Index and the S&P SmallCap 600/Citigroup Growth Index.

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