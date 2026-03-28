Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,058,912 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 26th total of 2,343,927 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,419,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 1,355,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,931. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

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Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $594,000.

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The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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