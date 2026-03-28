Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,058,912 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 26th total of 2,343,927 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,419,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 1,355,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,931. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.
Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.
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