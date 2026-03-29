Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,374 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 26th total of 10,275 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

FITBP stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, operating through its banking subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad array of banking, lending, and wealth management services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its core offerings include deposit products, home and auto financing, credit cards, and treasury management solutions, complemented by insurance, investment advisory and trust services.

Founded in 1858 with the merger of Third National Bank and Fifth National Bank, Fifth Third has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers across a multi-state footprint in the Midwest and Southeast.

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