WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,621 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the February 26th total of 8,101 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NTSX traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.03.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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