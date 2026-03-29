Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 109,555 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 26th total of 191,156 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 0.4%

MBRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 82,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,539. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

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Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viral infections. The company’s research platform centers on the design and synthesis of drug candidates that target key cellular pathways in cancer cells and viral replication processes. By leveraging a proprietary chemistry approach, Moleculin aims to address diseases that have limited therapeutic options and high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates at various stages of development.

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