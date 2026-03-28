Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,276 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 26th total of 4,156 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,858 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,068,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 992,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 254,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. 65,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

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