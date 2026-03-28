Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Short Interest Down 33.0% in March

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,346 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 26th total of 37,807 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $109.93.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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