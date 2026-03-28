Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,496 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the February 26th total of 1,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of FDTX traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510. The company has a market cap of $168.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 1,017.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI. FDTX was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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