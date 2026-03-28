Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,094 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 26th total of 57,465 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Caravelle International Group Price Performance

HTCO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 897,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,443. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Caravelle International Group has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caravelle International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

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