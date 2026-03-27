Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.2160 and last traded at $0.2160. Approximately 5,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 82,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2113.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

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Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

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Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) is a resource company focused on the exploration and development of critical metals that play a key role in the transition to clean energy. The company’s primary activities center on advanced-stage projects for graphite and rare earth elements, as well as early‐stage exploration assets targeting lithium and other technology metals. Through a combination of strategic acquisitions and greenfield discoveries, Leading Edge Materials aims to establish itself as a reliable supplier of battery‐grade raw materials to global markets.

The company’s flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite Mine in central Sweden, one of Europe’s few operating graphite deposits.

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