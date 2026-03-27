Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $50.2010. Approximately 819,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,990,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Trading Down 6.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

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Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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