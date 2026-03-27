CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,573 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

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