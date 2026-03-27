CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,580 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 0.9% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $24,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

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SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.5%

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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