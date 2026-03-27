Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 23.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 772,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after acquiring an additional 332,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 408,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 188,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

See Also

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