AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $253.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

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AMETEK Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AME stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.08 and a 200-day moving average of $205.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $831,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AMETEK by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,807,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,818 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in AMETEK by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,748 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,070,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,796,000 after purchasing an additional 903,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,890,000 after purchasing an additional 775,078 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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