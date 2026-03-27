CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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