Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi Sells Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi (Democratic-New York) recently sold shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on March 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “THOMAS SUOZZI IRA FBO THOMAS SUOZZI” account.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 2/18/2026.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.58. 13,113,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,171,352. The company has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a PE ratio of 251.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Representative Suozzi

Thomas Richard Suozzi (born August 31, 1962) is an American politician, attorney, and accountant serving as the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district since 2024 and previously from 2017 to 2023. A member of the Democratic Party, he was the county executive of Nassau County on Long Island from 2002 to 2009, when he was unseated by Republican Ed Mangano. Before that, Suozzi served eight years as the mayor of Glen Cove in Nassau County.

In 2006, he ran unsuccessfully against Eliot Spitzer for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York. Suozzi was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 and reelected in 2018 and 2020. He retired from Congress to run again for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022, losing to incumbent governor Kathy Hochul.

In October 2023, Suozzi announced that he would run for his old congressional seat in 2024.After Congress expelled George Santos that December, a special election to fill the remainder of the term was scheduled for February 13, 2024. Suozzi was selected as the Democratic nominee, and then won the special election, reclaiming the seat for Democrats.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.