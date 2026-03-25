Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Stock

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon stock on February 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/5/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/5/2026.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 413,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,575. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $128.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 257,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research set a $143.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

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