Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $753.60. 82,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $764.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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