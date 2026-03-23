Sen. Mitch McConnell Buys Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock

Senator Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) recently bought shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wells Fargo & Company stock on March 1st.

Senator Mitch McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) on 12/24/2025.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 40,439,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,190,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The business had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

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Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,990,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,104,000 after buying an additional 5,584,930 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,876,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,455,000 after buying an additional 3,120,399 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $215,638,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369,260 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator McConnell

Mitch McConnell (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Kentucky. He assumed office on January 3, 1985. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McConnell (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Kentucky. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. McConnell is the Senate minority leader in the 118th Congress. He became the minority leader when the Democratic Party gained a majority in the Senate in January 2021.McConnell previously served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021. He was unanimously elected as majority leader by Republicans following the 2014 elections. Before that, he served as Senate minority leader from 2007 to 2015. As Senate majority leader, McConnell set records for the number of judicial nominees confirmed during the first two years of a presidency. As of July 2019, the Senate had confirmed two Supreme Court justices, 41 circuit court appeals judges, and 80 district court judges during President Donald Trump’s presidency. “To put that in context, that’s about one in five of the Courts of Appeals judges nationwide have now been appointed by this president and confirmed by this Senate in two and a half years. And I want you to know that my view is, there will be no vacancies left behind. None,” McConnell said in June 2019. McConnell previously worked as the Deputy U.S. Attorney for Legislative Affairs from 1974 to 1975 and as a judge-executive of Jefferson County, KY, from 1979 to 1985.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

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Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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