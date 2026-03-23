Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised Standard BioTools to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard BioTools currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

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Standard BioTools Price Performance

LAB opened at $0.98 on Friday. Standard BioTools has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $384.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. Research analysts expect that Standard BioTools will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Standard BioTools by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 77,558,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,220 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 15,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,384 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 12.8% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,362,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,804 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 199.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 167,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools, Inc (NASDAQ: LAB), formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation, is a life sciences tools company that develops and commercializes high-parameter, single-cell and spatial biology solutions. The company’s platforms integrate microfluidics, mass cytometry, sequencing and imaging to enable researchers to probe cellular heterogeneity, molecular interactions and complex tissue architecture. Its end users span academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company’s flagship products include mass cytometry systems—such as the Helios and Hyperion Imaging System—for multiplexed protein analysis at single-cell resolution, and the Chromium-style single-cell genomic tools for high-throughput gene expression profiling.

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