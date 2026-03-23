Alseres Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ALSE) versus Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Financial Contrast

Alseres Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ALSE – Get Free Report) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alseres Pharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alseres Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.38 million ($1.45) -4.19

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

45.2% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Alseres Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alseres Pharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alseres Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Relmada Therapeutics 1 1 3 1 2.67

Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.69%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Alseres Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Alseres Pharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alseres Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Relmada Therapeutics N/A -170.83% -145.58%

Summary

Relmada Therapeutics beats Alseres Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alseres Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products primarily for disorders in the central nervous system. Its lead product candidate is Altropane, a molecular imaging agent for the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and dementia. The company was formerly known as Boston Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2007. Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Auburndale, Massachusetts.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

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