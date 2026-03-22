TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Head to Head Comparison

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unisys and TravelSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 1 1 3 0 2.40 TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Unisys presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 153.54%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Unisys has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelSky Technology has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and TravelSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -17.42% -26.77% 3.76% TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unisys and TravelSky Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $1.95 billion 0.08 -$339.80 million ($4.78) -0.47 TravelSky Technology $1.23 billion 3.12 $288.53 million N/A N/A

TravelSky Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Summary

Unisys beats TravelSky Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

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Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About TravelSky Technology

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TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

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